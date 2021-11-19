Job: Manager, Human Resources

Responsibilities:

ABC 7 Chicago is seeking a Manager, Human Resources to join the leadership team to create, build, and lead the HR strategy. The Manager, HR will play a key role in shaping the employee experience; helping business leaders reach their goals; and providing support and advice that allows employees to grow in their careers. The Manager, HR is the initial point of contact for the Stations HR, Recruitment, Development, ER, DE&I, and all HR inquiries and initiatives.If you have proven experience as a HR Partner who thrives in a fast-paced, creative and dynamic environment, while delivering HR programs and solutions in support of both short and long term business goals, this is the right role for you.-Partner closely with the President and GM to drive business goals and objective with the employee experience in mind.-Through collaboration and relationship building this role is responsible to lead organizational effectiveness and employee engagement-Serve as an HR expert to business leaders on all HR matters, including organizational development, leader effectiveness, organizational design, Diversity & Inclusion, learning needs/opportunities and conflict resolution.-Lead change management efforts around culture and process evolution-Develop thoughtful, integrated approaches to promote diversity and inclusion in talent attraction, development and retention-Support and partner with department leaders to drive productivity by keeping a strong pulse on the business and staffing needs-Continuously assess the organizational and employee strategies in order to close gaps and minimize future risks to the business.-Develop and execute a lifecycle approach to performance management and talent development-Manage day-to-day employee relations issues, including escalation to Employee Relations partners-Stay abreast of all federal, state and local employment laws and health/safety regulations-5 + years of progressively responsible experience as an HR Business Partner in a dynamic environment, with specific experience in strategy development, organizational design, talent management and change management.-Strong business acumen with a keen aptitude to quickly assimilate new information.-Proven ability to effectively interact with all organizational levels in a multicultural environment and build strong, trusted relationships.-Excellent consulting and conflict management skills.-Ability to find ways to build morale, improve workplace relationships, and boost productivity and retention-Demonstrated ability to work in and manage ambiguity - dealing with issues that do not always have a process or a system in place with the capability to help define the process.-Establishes and maintains relationships with HR colleagues across the company to add value to the business.-Independent work style, balancing the need for collaboration with minimal supervision.-Proven experience in managing multiple projects with strong prioritization skills.-Demonstrated experience and ability to balance business-partnering skills with employee advocacy.-Solid written and verbal communication with experience drafting communications and talking points for leaders and executive summaries.-Demonstrated passion for and knowledge in furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in organizations, corporations, or institutions.-Experience directly partnering with leaders in an HRBP capacity.-Experience assisting Media or Production environments.-SAP and Workday experience.-Project management experience.-Experience working in a large, corporate, matrixed environment.-Bachelor's degree from an accredited college in Human Resources, Business Administration or related field or combination equivalent work experience.To apply, please log on to:and search for Job ID: 886566BR or use the link:Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. 