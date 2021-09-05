Body of Logansport, IN Marine killed in Kabul airport attack to be returned home next week

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22 of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing.
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport says Sanchez's body will be transported home on Sept. 12.
Details are still being finalized on services.
Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He played on the school's varsity soccer team.
