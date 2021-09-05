troops killed

Body of Logansport, IN Marine killed in Kabul airport attack to be returned home next week

EMBED <>More Videos

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- The body of a Marine from northern Indiana who was killed in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport will be returned to Indiana next week.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport.



Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22 of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing.

Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport says Sanchez's body will be transported home on Sept. 12.

Details are still being finalized on services.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He played on the school's varsity soccer team.

RELATED: All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified


The video featured is from a related report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsindianatroops killedisisu.s. & worldmarinesafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TROOPS KILLED
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Marine from IN among US troops killed in Kabul attack
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
TOP STORIES
6 kids shot in 12 hours in Chicago gun violence: CPD
Deadly Evanston shooting leads to Skokie manhunt
What to know about COVID-19 variants
Florida man wearing body armor kills 4, including baby in mom's arms
Army colonel says borders shut after apparent coup in Guinea
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
47 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend gun violence
Show More
CTA bus driver attacked, shot in Loop; 1 arrested, police say
Los Bukis reunion concert sells out at Soldier Field
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
Our Chicago: Over 500 Afghan refugees to settle in area
Quiz asks high schoolers about being drug dealers, assassins
More TOP STORIES News