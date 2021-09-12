troops killed

Military procession returns body of Marine killed in Kabul attack to hometown of Logansport, IN

EMBED <>More Videos

Body of IN Marine killed in Kabul attack to be returned home next week

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- The body of a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan's Kabul airport was returned Sunday to his northern Indiana hometown.

A military procession marked the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport.

EMBED More News Videos

What we know about the U.S. military members killed in Thursday's attack in Kabul.



Sanchez's body arrived Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) north of Indianapolis. The procession then headed about 20 miles (30 kilometers) to Logansport.

People lined the route to show their respects, many with American flags, and jets flew overhead as the procession approached downtown Logansport. It stopped briefly downtown, where the hearse carrying Sanchez's body paused under a garrison flag. The procession included Indiana State Police and vehicles carrying Sanchez's family, followed by thousands of motorcycles.

RELATED: All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified



Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan, according to his obituary.

A public visitation is scheduled for Monday at LifeGate Church in Logansport. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday the church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

The video featured is from a related report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsindianatroops killedisisu.s. & worldmarinesafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TROOPS KILLED
Body of IN Marine killed in Kabul attack to be returned home next week
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
TOP STORIES
48 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Former WGN-TV anchor Allison Payne dies at 57
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
Chicago Bears game today: Veteran QB Andy Dalton debuts vs Rams
Person of interest released without charges in death of pregnant woman
Lake County Sheriff's Office mourns death of K-9 Diesel
Why a COVID vaccine for younger children is taking longer
Show More
1 dead, teen among 5 wounded in West Pullman shooting
Prayer to end Chicago violence held at 63rd Street Beach
No injuries reported after downtown apartment building fire: CFD
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, lake breeze develops Sunday
Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline
More TOP STORIES News