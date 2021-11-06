armed robbery

String of armed robberies reported within an hour in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO -- A string of armed robberies were reported within an hour Tuesday in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

In each attack, the robber got out of a four-door sedan and displayed a gun while demanding property, police said.


The attacks included:

  • 2700 block of West Iowa Street about 7:10 a.m.

  • 900 block of North Richmond Street about 7:20 a.m.

  • 2500 block of West Thomas Street about 7:30 a.m.


  • 2700 block of West Division Street about 7:35 a.m.

  • 2300 block of West Haddon Avenue about 7:35 a.m.

  • 2400 block of West Walton Street about 7:50 a.m.


    • Anyone with information can call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.
