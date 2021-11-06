String of armed robberies reported within an hour in Humboldt Park

2700 block of West Iowa Street about 7:10 a.m.

900 block of North Richmond Street about 7:20 a.m.

2500 block of West Thomas Street about 7:30 a.m.

2700 block of West Division Street about 7:35 a.m.

2300 block of West Haddon Avenue about 7:35 a.m.

2400 block of West Walton Street about 7:50 a.m.

CHICAGO -- A string of armed robberies were reported within an hour Tuesday in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.In each attack, the robber got out of a four-door sedan and displayed a gun while demanding property, police said.The attacks included:Anyone with information can call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.