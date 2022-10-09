Chicago shooting: Man struck by stray bullet in West Humboldt Park apartment, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was struck by a stray bullet Sunday morning in a West Humboldt Park apartment on the Northwest Side.

The man, 40, was in his apartment about 10:10 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Kamerling Avenue when he was struck in the body by a stray bullet, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

