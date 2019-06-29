Humboldt Park apartment fire leaves 18 temporarily homeless

A fire tore through a Humboldt Park apartment building Saturday on the West Side, leaving 18 people at least temporarily homeless.

The blaze was called in about 9:30 a.m to a three-story apartment building in the 1300 block of North Maplewood Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. None of the residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury.

An adjacent three-story building was also damaged, fire officials said, contributing to the displacements. The fire was struck about about 9:50 a.m. and the Red Cross was notified about the displacements.

No further information was immediately available.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
