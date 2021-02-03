kidnapping

Chicago police investigating after woman reports attempted Humboldt Park kidnapping

Woman forced into truck at gunpoint, told to undress, police said
CHICAGO -- A woman was forced into a truck and told to undress Tuesday in Humboldt Park before she was able to escape on foot.

The 33-year-old was walking about 11:30 p.m. when a white pickup truck stopped next to her in the 900-block of North Avers Avenue, Chicago police said. A man got out of the truck and forced her inside at gunpoint, then told her to undress.

The woman refused and jumped out of the vehicle, police said. The man got out and chased her for a short distance, but was unable to catch up.

RELATED: Man shoveling snow has car stolen in Noble Square carjacking; 4 teens arrested, Chicago police say

The woman escaped successfully and did not report any physical injuries, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchicago crimekidnapkidnappingchicago violence
KIDNAPPING
Militiaman admits role in plot to kidnap Michigan governor, public hangings and rocket attack
Oregon car thief scolds mom for leaving her child in car he stole
Texas woman kidnapped at gunpoint found safe in IL
Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Noble Square carjacking occurs while man shovels: CPD
5th victim dies from Chicago-Evanston shooting spree; 911 calls released
Triton College COVID Vaccine site opens Wednesday
Chicago launches COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website
Suburban Cook Co. returns to Phase 4 reopening
Chicago publicist, trailblazer Dori Wilson dead at 77
PAWS Chicago pup Foofur featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
Show More
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
Illinois lawmakers introduce unemployment tax relief bill
Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly milder Wednesday
Woman poured boiling water on sleeping boyfriend, posts it to Snapchat: prosecutors
West suburban school districts return to in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News