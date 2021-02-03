Chicago police investigating after woman reports attempted Humboldt Park kidnapping

CHICAGO -- A woman was forced into a truck and told to undress Tuesday in Humboldt Park before she was able to escape on foot.The 33-year-old was walking about 11:30 p.m. when a white pickup truck stopped next to her in the 900-block of North Avers Avenue, Chicago police said. A man got out of the truck and forced her inside at gunpoint, then told her to undress.The woman refused and jumped out of the vehicle, police said. The man got out and chased her for a short distance, but was unable to catch up.The woman escaped successfully and did not report any physical injuries, police said.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.