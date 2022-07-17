swat

SWAT team called to Humboldt Park building after shots fired at Chicago police officers, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

SWAT team called to NW Side after shots fired at CPD officers: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT team was called Saturday night to Humboldt Park on the city's Northwest Side after someone opened fire on Chicago police officers, officials said.

At about 11:45 p.m., someone fired shots before running into a building in the 1500 block of North California Avenue, police said. Officers took cover.

SEE ALSO | Child among 5 seriously injured in I-290 crash; all lanes closed, authorities say

No one was hurt, but SWAT remained at the scene. The situation was ongoing early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedshootingswatchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SWAT
Northbrook police respond to barricaded person
Romeoville bank gunman ID'd after 'exhaustive search' for his family
Romeoville bank hostages say gunman said he was 'tired of life'
Romeoville bank hostages share harrowing ordeal
TOP STORIES
Off-duty cop shoots, kills man who allegedly opened fire at reunion
Chicago police officer in grave condition after attempted suicide
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
Child among 5 hurt in I-290 crash; all lanes closed, authorities say
Missouri swimmer dies of rare brain-eating amoeba
Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care
Show More
$15K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of UIC student
Long Grove bridge hit again
Sergeant tackles man with rifle, 120 rounds of ammo near kids at mall
On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered to isolated storms Sunday
More TOP STORIES News