SWAT team called to Humboldt Park building after shots fired at Chicago police officers, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT team was called Saturday night to Humboldt Park on the city's Northwest Side after someone opened fire on Chicago police officers, officials said.At about 11:45 p.m., someone fired shots before running into a building in the 1500 block of North California Avenue, police said. Officers took cover.No one was hurt, but SWAT remained at the scene. The situation was ongoing early Sunday morning, according to police.Police did not provide further information about the incident.