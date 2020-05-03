CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old woman was critically wounded Sunday in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.
About 2 p.m. she was on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue, when she was approached by someone who pulled out a gun and shot her in the face, Chicago police said.
She was rushed to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Woman critically wounded after shot in face in Humboldt Park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More