Woman critically wounded after shot in face in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old woman was critically wounded Sunday in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.About 2 p.m. she was on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue, when she was approached by someone who pulled out a gun and shot her in the face, Chicago police said.She was rushed to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.Area North detectives are investigating.