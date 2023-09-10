Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death early Sunday in Humboldt Park, Chicago police said.

Officers discovered the 45-year-old male victim just after 3 a.m. inside a car in the 3600 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

He had multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)