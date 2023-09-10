WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Humboldt Park, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, September 10, 2023 12:17PM
CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death early Sunday in Humboldt Park, Chicago police said.

Officers discovered the 45-year-old male victim just after 3 a.m. inside a car in the 3600 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

He had multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

