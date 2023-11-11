Chicago shooting: 2 men shot, critically injured inside car in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men are in critical condition after they were shot in Humboldt Park early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

They were sitting in a car at at about 3 a.m. when a blue car pulled up and fired shots at them in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue, police said. One of the men, age 31, was shot multiple times and the other 32-year-old was shot in his leg and torso. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)