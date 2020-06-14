Humboldt Park shooting leaves boy, 12, hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 12-year-old boy was injured by gunfire Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk at 12:43 a.m. when someone fired shots on Division Street, according to Chicago police.

The boy was shot in both knees and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Chicago police did not immediately provide additional information about why the shooting occurred or if there were any suspects.

Earlier this month, a Chicago police squad car was hit by gunfire in Humboldt Park.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
