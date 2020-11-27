Man found fallen from bicycle in Humboldt Park was stabbed to death: autopsy

CHICAGO -- A man who died after police found him fallen from a bicycle Thursday in Humboldt Park was actually stabbed to death, an autopsy shows.

Officers found Centrell Smith, 56, on the ground about 2:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Drake Avenue, and he appeared to have fallen from a bicycle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He had a cut on his back and was having problems breathing, so he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy conducted Friday showed Smith had suffered "multiple sharp force injuries," and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
