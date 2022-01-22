localish

Oakland man's unique bond with neighborhood hummingbird goes viral

By Jason Beal
EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland man shares a unique bond with neighborhood hummingbird

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Julian, known online as "Birdperson666," has always had a love for wildlife. Living in Oakland, he wasn't expecting to spark a friendship with a hummingbird living nearby.

It took about 5 days to get Hector, short for "Hector the nectar collector," to trust him enough to stop and eat right from Julian's hand.

Hector has gone viral on social media, with over 800,000 follows on his TikTok page. Julian makes Hector's nectar according to a specific recipe so that it's chemically as close to natural nectar as possible.

He hopes his videos inspire others to explore and appreciate the nature around them.

Follow @bird.person666 on Instagram to see more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoviral videotiktokanimalslocalishviral
LOCALISH
Oakland man shares a unique bond with neighborhood hummingbird
Dine where David Bowie, The Foo Fighters and No Doubt once recorded hit songs
Brothless Ramen Dish Satisfies Your Cravings
A healing refuge for SF's Tenderloin neighborhood
TOP STORIES
Maryland man dies with more than 100 venomous snakes in his house
Retired CPD officer, 57, killed in Edison Park hit-and-run
Conjoined twins separated after 10 hour surgery
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Hampshire facility explosion
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Fight for abortion rights continues on anniversary of Roe v Wade case
IL long-term care facilities short staffed, investigation reveals
Show More
'Ice Age' filmmakers discuss 6th movie streaming on Disney+
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, cold
Illinois reports 40,642 new COVID cases, 137 deaths
'So much deceit': Brother of Lori Vallow speaks out on family divide
1 killed in Will Co. semi crash; car wedged under back of trailer
More TOP STORIES News