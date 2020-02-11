6-year-old girl Faye Marie Swetlik missing after getting off school bus in South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. -- Hundreds of officers are searching for a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who's been missing for more than 24 hours.

First grader Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday, after she got off the school bus and was playing in front of her home in Cayce, just outside of Columbia.

"Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl" who "always wants to play and have fun," her family said in a statement. "She's not the type of kid that will up and walk away."

Faye's mother, her mother's boyfriend and Faye's father have all been cooperative with police, Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said.

The FBI is assisting in the search.

Police are asking local residents to see if they have surveillance video that would be helpful to the investigation.

Faye was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word 'peace' across the front of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-205-4444.
