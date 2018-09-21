Huntley HS student accused of posting threat on Snapchat

A Huntley High School student is in custody, accused of making a threatening post on Snapchat.

Police arrested 18-year old Ryan Sadoski early in the morning after executing a search warrant at his home, where officers said they found suspicious items.

Another student had reported the potentially threatening Snapchat post to authorities, police said, and no one else was involved in the threat.

Sadoski has been charged with disorderly conduct. He was transported to McHenry County Corrections to await bond.
