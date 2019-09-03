Huntley teen still missing after extensive search in McHenry

MCHENRY, Ill. -- An 18-year-old man is still missing from northwest suburban McHenry after an extensive search by authorities.

Aiden Beckford, of Huntley, was last seen Aug. 30 after running away following an argument with a relative near Nish and Highview roads in McHenry, the McHenry County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities released a missing person alert after failing to find Beckford during "extensive" searches, the sheriff's office said. The searches including the sheriff's office marine unit, K9 dogs, thermal imagers and a drone.

Officials asked for residents and businesses in the area to check their security cameras for the man, specifically after 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Beckford, who is 5-feet-8, was last seen wearing beige shorts, a blue shirt, the sheriff's office said. He was not wearing an shoes, and left without his glasses, cellphone or wallet.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 815-338-2144.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
