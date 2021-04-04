Man hurt in Huntly paragliding accident

HUNTLY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was hurt in a paragliding accident in the far northwest suburb of Huntly Saturday.The accident happened near Power Road and Route 47 just before 7 p.m., according to Huntly police.Officials were initially alerted to a downed ultralight in the area. When they arrived they found a 54-year-old man injured from a rapid decent, which was described as "several hundred feet," according to officials.Witnesses said they saw the glider, which has an engine, spiraling down with smoke trailing behind it before it crashed.The person onboard was rushed to the hospital.There has been no word on their condition.