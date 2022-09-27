Hurricane Ian's strength captured by International Space Station cameras: VIDEO

The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian on Monday.
The storm is growing stronger after making landfall on the western tip of Cuba.
It is on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.
Tampa and St. Petersburg are among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Forecasters say the storm surge could reach 10 feet.
Hundreds of thousands of people could face mandatory evacuation orders.
