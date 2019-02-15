Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accidentally runs over, kills wife in Lehigh Valley. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019.

A husband is reeling from a tragic accident in the Lehigh Valley after police say he ran over his wife.

The fatal incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Anna Marie Street in Palmer Township.

Police say 66-year-old Terry Mitchell let his wife Debra out of the vehicle.

She then apparently fell to the ground, possibly due to a medical issue, while walking toward the back of the car.

Police say Debra was out of view of her husband and Mitchell ran over her as he backed out of the driveway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have ruled this tragedy an accident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsu.s. & worldwoman killedcar accidentaccidentPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police interviewing 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident
Trump says he's declaring emergency to build border wall
2 shot, 1 fatally, in West Rogers Park
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Girl, 7, writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Man admits to murder of teen cousin, stabbed 160 times
Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
Show More
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
Online romance scams break hearts, empty wallets
Dog set on fire at Va. park has died, shelter says
Google expanding finance division in Chicago
1 shot in possible road rage incident in Fuller Park
More News