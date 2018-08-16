A Colorado man has been charged in connection with the killing of his pregnant wife and two young daughters after the mother and their little girls went missing earlier this week.
Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and the couple's daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, were reported missing Monday by a family friend, according to police in Frederick, about 35 miles north of Denver.
The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation joined local police on the missing persons case, and authorities Wednesday night announced the arrest of Watts' husband, Chris Watts.
Chris Watts, 33, was booked on three counts each of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Police did not say whether they've found the bodies.
"I'm pissed, raged, miserable," Shanann Watts' brother, Frankie Rzucek, told ABC News.
"I just want to know why," he wrote on Facebook. "My precious family my one and only sibling, my sister Shanann, 2 adorable nieces Bella and Celeste and her soon to be found out unborn son Niko."
Family friends who stood by the husband said they were shocked to hear of his arrest.
Chris Watts had initially told reporters that his wife, 34, disappeared without a trace, leaving her purse and keys at home.
"When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here," he told ABC Denver affiliate KMGH-TV Tuesday. "My kids are my life. ... I mean, those smiles light up my life."
Friends who spoke with Chris Watts after his family's disappearance said the only thing missing in the house was his daughter's treasured baby blanket.
Husband charged in killing of pregnant wife, 2 young daughters
Top Stories