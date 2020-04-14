Husband, wife found dead inside Oak Park home under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A husband and wife were found dead inside a home in west suburban Oak Park Monday night, police said.Police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 500-block of Fair Oaks Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. and found two people dead inside.A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were under suspicious circumstances, police said. Police officers were seen inside the home taking pictures Tuesday morning.Jeffrey Gilbert, an attorney and partner with Johnson, Jones, Snelling, Gilbert and Davis worked alongside the couple for many years and could not believe the news."They were wonderful people. I've known them each for decades," he said. "We've seen them get married have their children, we've all sort of grown up together professionally since law school. It's awful."Authorities have not released any further information on the identities of the couple.The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.