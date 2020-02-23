Health & Fitness

Thousands climb 1,632 steps for "Hustle Chicago" to raise funds in fight against lung disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 4,000 people laced up their shoes Sunday to raise money for respiratory disease research as part of the "Hustle Chicago stair climb" Fundraising event.

The annual charity event benefits the Respiratory Health Association. Participants have the choice to climb 52 flights, which is equivalent to 816 steps, or 94 flights, which is equivalent to 1,632 steps, of the building located at 875 North Michigan.

The event, formally known as "Hustle up the Handcock," has raised more than $800 thousand this year to fight lung disease and help promote healthy lungs.

For more information, visit www.resphealth.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgold coastchicagohealthcharitylung cancerfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News