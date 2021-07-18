chicago crime

2nd teen charged as adult after Vietnam vet, 73, dies during attempted Hyde Park carjacking

Keith Cooper was a Vietnam veteran who served in the US Marine Corps
EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held for Vietnam vet killed in Hyde Park carjacking attempt

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was ordered held without bail in an alleged attack during an attempted carjacking in Chicago that left a 73-year-old man dead.

The boy, who isn't being named because he's a juvenile, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Judge John Lyke Jr. denied the teen bail during bond court on Saturday. An 18-year-old, Frank Harris, was also charged in the attack.

Authorities have said the teens approached the elderly man, Keith Cooper, and tried to take his car keys while he was in the parking lot of a strip mall on Chicago's South Side. Prosecutors said Harris allegedly punched the man in the back of the head while the juvenile pushed his torso.

Cooper, a Vietnam War veteran, later died. A cause of death hasn't been released.

The juvenile's public defender, James Kozlowski, said Saturday that his client isn't "real and present threat" to others, according to the Chicago Tribune. Kozlowski added that it wasn't clear whether the push caused Cooper's death.

Harris, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking, appeared in bond court Friday and was also ordered held without bail. His defense attorney said the high school student lives with his family and was shot in the foot about a month ago leaving him with broken bones.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkmurderchicago crimeveteranchicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
50 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
25 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
2 charged after Vietnam vet dies in Hyde Park carjacking attempt
Gold Coast Taco Bell manager stabbed by ex-employee, CPD says
TOP STORIES
Hickory Hills crash splits vehicle in half, killing 4, police say
50 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
Man, 61, seriously injured in Greater Grand Crossing hit-and-run
EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space
6 injured, 4 minors, in mass shooting on West Side: police
60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
Show More
Chicago Auto Show continues for 4th day
Sweet deals for National Ice Cream Day
Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend her a hand
4 juveniles accused of poaching, torturing deer in Indiana, Illinois
13 IL counties at 'warning level' for COVID
More TOP STORIES News