3 wanted in Hyde Park strong-arm robbery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of three men wanted for a strong-arm robbery in Hyde Park.

The robbery took place in the 5400-block of South Blackstone Avenue between 9:15 and 9:26 p.m. on January 3, police said.

The suspects approached several people from a parked Honda Civic and police said they threatened to use force to get the victims' belongings.

The robbers then took their belongings and used the victims' credit cards at multiple restaurants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 744-8380.
