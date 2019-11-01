Hyde Park organizes Halloween activities in hopes of avoiding vandalism of past years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood have organized several events to keep young people entertained this Halloween in hopes of keeping the neighborhood safe from vandalism that has marred past holidays.For kids like 7-year-old Sydney Warren, Hyde Park remains a favorite trick-or-treating spot."You get a lot of candy, you go a lot of places," she said.Residents have banded together to stop a repeat of thee Halloween vandalism of years past with an event called Colla-BOO-ration, organized by 30-year-old Bennie Currie.Supporters said there will be positive activities for teens along with a chance for residents to join the neighborhood watch effort."The children want to partake in a wonderful neighborhood like this," said Leroy Brown, Jr., general manager of Hyatt Place Chicago Suth.Linda Roberts, a third-generation Hyde Parker, is one of the volunteers mobilizing on 27 different blocks from Drexel to Hyde Park and 47th to 56th Streets."We want to keep it warm and welcoming and safe," she said.In 2018, cell phone video captured large groups of teens vandalizing cars and getting into fights. The damage was especially bad near the 53rd Street business corridor. Youth leaders say this year will be different."w