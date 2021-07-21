Eisenhower, Tri-State construction crew finds remains believed to be Chicago man: Berkeley police

BERKELEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Berkeley said Tuesday that human remains found by construction crews between the Tri-State Tollway and the Eisenhower near St. Charles Road appear to be those of a Chicago man who disappeared late last year after being chased by police.Delbert Miller was reported missing in November, after he evaded arrest for alleged involvement in a gas station burglary in Chicago, Berkeley police said.The remains were found just before 3 p.m. Tuesday between Interstate 294 and Interstate 290, just south of St. Charles Road, and Berkeley police and fire crews and Illinois State Police removed them.A construction crew working on the expressway expansion project discovered the remains of an individual believed to be Miller.Miller, who was reported missing to Chicago police in November of 2020 by concerned family, had been last seen in Berkeley in October of 2020 after evading arrest, police said.The case is currently being investigated by the Illinois State Police.