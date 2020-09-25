I-55 northbound lanes reopen after several injured in multi-vehicle crash ISP

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Veterans Parkway in Bolingbrook are open again after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

The accident involving nine vehicles happened just before 5 p.m. near mile marker 265.5, ISP said.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate via the Scale House exit while they conduct a crash investigation, officials said. They are also asking people to slow down and seek an alternate route if possible.

State police said multiple people were injured in the crash, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
