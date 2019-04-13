I-55 shooting closes inbound at Harlem; one dead, two wounded

EMBED <>More Videos

Traffic is being diverted on the inbound lanes on I-55 at Harlem Avenue in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side to make way for a shooting investigation, Illinois State Police said

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and two others rushed to the hospital after a shooting on I-55 early Saturday morning. Traffic on the Stevenson Expressway is also being impacted at Cicero as Illinois State Police investigate.

It happened in the inbound lanes of the Stevenson at Cicero according to officials.

Illinois State Police said a car got onto the expressway at Harlem, and was hit by bullets near Cicero.

There have been at least 14 other expressway shootings in our area this year.

Community activist Andrew Holmes is part of a group pushing for change.

They want cameras installed across all expressways to help authorities investigate these shootings.

"The Illinois House just passed a bill, HB0331, just this Thursday to approve surveillance cameras on the expressway," Holmes said.

The bill is now on its way to the Senate.

Two victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are recovering from their injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoshootingillinois state policeman shotroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Road rage attack in downtown Chicago caught on camera
Kim Foxx asks for review of how Jussie Smollett case was handled
Car fire "angel;" man searches for hero
Break out your vinyls, it's National Record Store Day
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, seasonable Saturday
80-year-old woman killed by vehicle on LSD
Man charged after child possibly pushed from 3rd floor of Mall of America
Show More
Aurora Pride Festival canceled after one year
Police throw birthday party for bullied 9-year-old boy
Dog helps puppy climb over gate in search of tasty snack
Study: Fake smiling at work may lead to heavier drinking
Typo sends tax refund to stranger's account
More TOP STORIES News