I-55 shooting closes inbound at Harlem; one dead, two wounded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and two others rushed to the hospital after a shooting on I-55 early Saturday morning. Traffic on the Stevenson Expressway is also being impacted at Cicero as Illinois State Police investigate.It happened in the inbound lanes of the Stevenson at Cicero according to officials.Illinois State Police said a car got onto the expressway at Harlem, and was hit by bullets near Cicero.There have been at least 14 other expressway shootings in our area this year.Community activist Andrew Holmes is part of a group pushing for change.They want cameras installed across all expressways to help authorities investigate these shootings."The Illinois House just passed a bill, HB0331, just this Thursday to approve surveillance cameras on the expressway," Holmes said.The bill is now on its way to the Senate.Two victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are recovering from their injuries.