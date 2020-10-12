NB I-57 closed after fatal crash near Sibley

POSEN, Ill. -- One person was killed in a crash that shut down inbound I-57 Monday morning in the south suburbs.
A vehicle rear-ended a semi about 3:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Sibley Boulevard in Posen, according to Illinois State Police.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the truck was pronounced dead, state police said. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.
All northbound lanes of I-57 remain closed near Sibley as authorities investigate, state police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
