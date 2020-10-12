NB I-57 closed after fatal crash near Sibley

POSEN, Ill. -- One person was killed in a crash that shut down inbound I-57 Monday morning in the south suburbs.

A vehicle rear-ended a semi about 3:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Sibley Boulevard in Posen, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the truck was pronounced dead, state police said. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out our live traffic map for the latest conditions

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.

All northbound lanes of I-57 remain closed near Sibley as authorities investigate, state police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
posentraffic fatalitiesfatal crashcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian-American group to hold Columbus Day rally
ISP releases dashcam video after Harvey traffic stop turns into deadly shooting
50 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
Firefighter injured in Humboldt Park extra-alarm blaze
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
Woman shot in head after confrontation on Lake Shore Drive: police
Chicago Weather: Showers, some thunderstorms Monday
Show More
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
St. Charles man charged in fatal hit-and-run of Chicago woman, 88, in wheelchair
Driver cited in Humboldt Park crash that injured 2, including child
Chicago student goes into labor while taking bar exam
IL reports 2,727 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths
More TOP STORIES News