fatal crash

6th person dies after fiery chain-reaction crashes on foggy I-57 in Missouri

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 5 dead in chain-reaction crashes on Missouri interstate

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- The number of deaths has risen to six from a series of fiery chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on a fog-covered interstate in southeast Missouri, officials said Friday.

The Mississippi County coroner confirmed a sixth death overnight, following the report Thursday of five deaths and many injuries in the pileups, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Kinder said.

The collisions began about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 57 as thick fog enveloped the Charleston area, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) south of St. Louis. The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, "then migrated to the northbound lanes," Kinder said, snaring 47 vehicles - including several semitrailers - in the wreckage.

RELATED: 13-year-old was driving truck in fiery crash with University of the Southwest bus, NTSB says

"It was a horrific scene," Kinder said. "The wreckage area itself was a half-a-mile long."

The interstate was closed for about 25 miles (40 kilometers) in both directions in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border to Sikeston, Missouri. The interstate reopened about 4:30 a.m. Friday, Kinder said.

The names of those who died were expected to be released later Friday, Kinder said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missourifatal crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Woman, 70, killed in apparent Belmont Central hit-and-run: CPD
At least 5 dead in chain-reaction crashes on Missouri interstate
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Aurora woman killed in fiery Joliet crash
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,388 new COVID cases, 18 deaths
Chicago Bears not signing Larry Ogunjobi after failed physical
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago, Cook County next
Loyola out in 1st round of NCAA tournament after loss to Ohio State
9 held hostage as armed men steal over $1.5M in jewelry, police say
Digital Streaming Special: The Smollett Case
Brother of twins who worked for El Chapo admits to hiding millions
Show More
Man sentenced 25 years after 2nd conviction in CTA beating death
Cop who hit activist during chaotic Grant Park rally faces dismissal
Latest on Kanye West drama, Mike Tyson weed gummies
West Town catalytic converter theft caught on camera
Chicago Weather: Colder, breezy with PM rain Friday
More TOP STORIES News