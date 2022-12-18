Man shot in back while driving on I-57 on Far South Side, ISP say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon on Interstate 57 on the Far South Side, according to officials.

About 3:55 p.m., the man was driving in a black Dodge van on the interstate when he was struck in the back by gunfire near Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Traffic was diverted from the outbound lanes of I-57 at Halsted as state troopers canvassed the area for evidence, state police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact investigators at 847-294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

