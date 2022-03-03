I-57 expressway shooting leaves 1 wounded in Dixmoor

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was wounded in a shooting on an I-57 exit ramp in south suburban Dixmoor Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting just before 2:30 a.m. at an exit ramp at 147th Street, police and IDOT said.

When state troopers arrived at the scene, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police closed the exit ramp Thursday morning for their investigation. It is not known when it will reopen.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said. Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

