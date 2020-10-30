I-57 shooting leads to crash, all lanes reopen, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All southbound lanes reopened Friday night after they were shut down due to a shooting on Interstate 57.The shooting led to a crash that shut down all southbound lanes Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, according to police.Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 3:37 p.m. A man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in an unknown condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.State police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Southbound lanes were shut down for the investigation and traffic was being diverted off to I-94 southbound, state police said. All lanes reopened at 7:40 p.m.Police continue to investigate. No additional information has been provided.