traffic delay

I-57 shooting leads to crash, all SB lanes shut down, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on Interstate 57 led to a crash that shut down all southbound lanes Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 3:37 p.m. A man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in an unknown condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

State police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes are currently shut down for the investigation. Traffic is being diverted off to I-94 southbound, state police said.

Police continue to investigate. No additional information has been provided.
