I-57 shooting leads to crash, all SB lanes shut down, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on Interstate 57 led to a crash that shut down all southbound lanes Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, according to police.
Illinois State Police said the shooting took place around 3:37 p.m. A man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in an unknown condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
State police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes are currently shut down for the investigation. Traffic is being diverted off to I-94 southbound, state police said.
Police continue to investigate. No additional information has been provided.
