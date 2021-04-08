Chicago expressway shooting: Person shot on I-57 near Halsted Street; NB lanes reopened

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Person shot on I-57 near Halsted Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An expressway shooting on I-57 Thursday morning left a person with life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

State troopers responded to reports of a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street on Chicago's South Side around 11:06 a.m., ISP said. One shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

State police shut down all northbound lanes of I-57 at approximately 11:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting. All northbound traffic was diverted off of I-57 at 111th Street.

All northbound lanes were reopened around 2:20 p.m., state police said.

Illinois State Police said the investigation is in its infancy and have not released additional details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofernwoodexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crimeillinois state policetraffic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park police officer, suspect shot after traffic stop on Harlem Ave. over I-290
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen: LIVE
Man faces gun charge after toddler shooting on Lake Shore Drive
IL reports 3,739 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Police responding to shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas
Gov. Pritzker announces 150K additional vaccine appointments for Cook and collar counties next week
Show More
Our Chicago: Religious leaders address COVID-19 vaccines
Khloé Kardashian shows unedited body to address unauthorized photo release
U of C institutes stay-at-home period after COVID outbreak reported
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
White Sox welcoming fans back for 1st time since 2019 for home opener
More TOP STORIES News