I-57 temporarily closed after shooting between vehicles; 1 injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shootout between two vehicles caused a shutdown on I-57 early Saturday.According to police, the shootout happened in the southbound lanes near 111th Street at approximately 1 a.m.One of the drivers was shot, police said. The driver exited the expressway and was able to call for help at a gas station.That driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.I-57 was temporarily closed while officers investigated and has since reopened.No one is currently in custody.