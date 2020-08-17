shooting

I-80 shooting leads to crash near Country Club Hills, state police say

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. -- Shots were fired Sunday morning on Interstate 80, leading to a crash near south suburban Country Club Hills.

Someone in a red 2013 Dodge Avenger fired shots at a Harvey man's vehicle about 5:15 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Pulaski Road, Illinois State Police said.

The vehicles collided after the shots were fired, with the impact sending the targeted vehicle off the roadway and into a guardrail on the left shoulder, state police said.

RELATED: Gun Runner's Alley: Indiana to Chicago gun pipeline leads to arrest of recent Illinois parolee

The shooter's Dodge hit a light pole and landed in a ditch, state police said. The driver fled the scene.

The 37-year-old Harvey man driving the other vehicle was not injured, nor was his passenger, a 32-year-old woman, state police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
country club hillscar crashexpressway shootingshootingcrash
SHOOTING
3 hostages being held at Austin-area shooting scene
Brighton Park shooting leaves 3 hurt, 1 critically
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
Police investigate shooting at Hammond hotel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protesters demand accountability from CPD, mayor after Loop clash
House explodes in east Joliet: Will County Sheriff's Office
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,562 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths
IL delegates prepare for virtual DNC
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
Brighton Park shooting leaves 3 hurt, 1 critically
Chicago Ronald McDonald House gets special delivery
Show More
CPD announces arrest of suspected looter caught on camera
3 hostages being held at Austin-area shooting scene
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Chicago Weather: Sunny, partly-cloudy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News