I-80 shooting leads to crash near Country Club Hills, state police say

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. -- Shots were fired Sunday morning on Interstate 80, leading to a crash near south suburban Country Club Hills.Someone in a red 2013 Dodge Avenger fired shots at a Harvey man's vehicle about 5:15 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Pulaski Road, Illinois State Police said.The vehicles collided after the shots were fired, with the impact sending the targeted vehicle off the roadway and into a guardrail on the left shoulder, state police said.The shooter's Dodge hit a light pole and landed in a ditch, state police said. The driver fled the scene.The 37-year-old Harvey man driving the other vehicle was not injured, nor was his passenger, a 32-year-old woman, state police said.