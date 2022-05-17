expressway shooting

1 injured in Lansing shooting along I-80: Illinois State Police

Chicago traffic: Some roads closed after incident
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 injured in I-80 shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was shot while driving on Interstate 80 in Lansing, Illinois early Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The individual was driving east on I-80 near Torrence Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when the shooting took place, according to police.

The victim was taken to Franciscan Health Hammond with non-life threatening injuries.

Eastbound I-80 was closed from the Bishop Ford to Torrence during the investigation.

RELATED: ISP installs more license plate reading cameras along Chicago expressways

Ramps from the southbound Bishop Ford and northbound Route 394 were also closed.

Police did not immediately provide any information about possible suspects.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

