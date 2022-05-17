1 injured in Lansing shooting along I-80: Illinois State Police

The individual was driving east on I-80 near Torrence Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when the shooting took place, according to police.
The victim was taken to Franciscan Health Hammond with non-life threatening injuries.
Eastbound I-80 was closed from the Bishop Ford to Torrence during the investigation.
Ramps from the southbound Bishop Ford and northbound Route 394 were also closed.
Police did not immediately provide any information about possible suspects.
