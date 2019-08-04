I-80 shut down as firefighters battle blaze at Joliet warehouse

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Interstate 80 is currently shut down in both directions as firefighters work to put out a blaze at a warehouse in south suburban Joliet, officials said.A fire broke out at MPG Industries at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, filling the sky with black smoke near I-80 and Cherry Hill Road. The company provides speciality chemicals.New Lenox firefighters said they found two buildings engulfed in flames when they arrived at the property near the 20600th block of Amherst Ct. The blaze completely destroyed one of the buildings, and the other is significantly damaged.Multiple departments were called in to help fight the fire.Emergency officials shut down a stretch of I-80 to attack the fire from the interstate.Fire officials said the blaze is under control.Will County HazMat is monitoring the environment and handling product control of the runoff from the fire, a fire district spokeswoman said.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It's unclear whether there are any reported injuries.