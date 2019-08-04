I-80 shut down as firefighters battle blaze at Joliet warehouse

By
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Interstate 80 is currently shut down in both directions as firefighters work to put out a blaze at a warehouse in south suburban Joliet, officials said.

A fire broke out at MPG Industries at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, filling the sky with black smoke near I-80 and Cherry Hill Road. The company provides speciality chemicals.

New Lenox firefighters said they found two buildings engulfed in flames when they arrived at the property near the 20600th block of Amherst Ct. The blaze completely destroyed one of the buildings, and the other is significantly damaged.

Multiple departments were called in to help fight the fire.

Emergency officials shut down a stretch of I-80 to attack the fire from the interstate.

Fire officials said the blaze is under control.

Will County HazMat is monitoring the environment and handling product control of the runoff from the fire, a fire district spokeswoman said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It's unclear whether there are any reported injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new lenoxfirei 80firefighters
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Mother of slain teen creates safe haven outdoors with basketball tournament
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Lollapalooza Day 3: Festival tightens security day after mob attempted to jump fence
Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Far South Side
2 dead, 3 injured in I-94 crash; Southbound lanes reopened
30 girls win scholarships after putting STEM skills to test
Show More
Mall-goers recall chaotic moments during El Paso shooting
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Lake Shore Drive motorcycle crash: police
Weekend Watch: Suburban decline and rising property taxes
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News