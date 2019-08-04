I-80 shut down as firefighters battle blaze in south suburban New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Interstate 80 is currently shut down in both directions as firefighters work to put out a blaze at a property in south suburban New Lenox, officials said.

The New Lenox Fire Protection District received a call about a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the 20600th block of Amherst Ct., according to a fire district spokeswoman. Two buildings on the property were full engulfed in flames as fire officials arrived at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

The blaze completely destroyed one of the buildings, and the other is significantly damaged.

Fire officials are still working to put the fire out, but they said the blaze is under control.

Will County HazMat is monitoring the environment and handling product control of the runoff from the fire, the spokeswoman said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It's unclear whether there are any reported injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
