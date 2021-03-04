1 killed in fiery I-88 crash involving semi, SUV; WB lanes blocked

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on I-88 near Naperville Road after an SUV was rear-ended by a semi, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 9:58 a.m. Investigators said the SUV was stopped when it was rear-ended by the semi, police said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out our map for the latest conditions

Both vehicles became engulfed in flames and a passenger in the SUV was killed. The drivers of the SUV and the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.


All westbound lanes are closed, with traffic being allowed on the shoulder.
