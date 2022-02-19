Fatal crash: 1 killed, 4 hospitalized in I-94 rollover accident, Illinois State Police say

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Interstate 94 early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The crash happened at about 4:43 a.m. near the I-94 southbound ramp to Illinois Route 394 southbound at South Holland Road in Cook County, state police said.
Four people were transported to a local area hospital with significant injuries, police said. The right lane of the I-94 southbound ramp to Illinois Route 394 was closed for the investigation.
State police did not further information about the fatal crash.
