2 shot on I-94 in Englewood, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part of Interstate 94 on Chicago's South Side closed for several hours following a shooting that left two injured Saturday.

ISP troopers shut down all southbound local lanes of I-94 near 59th Street to investigate a shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m. Two people were transported to local hospitals for serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Traffic was diverted to express lanes, according to ISP troopers.

As of 9 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

No other information about the shooting is known at this time.
