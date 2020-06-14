CHICAGO (WLS) -- Part of Interstate 94 on Chicago's South Side closed for several hours following a shooting that left two injured Saturday.
ISP troopers shut down all southbound local lanes of I-94 near 59th Street to investigate a shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m. Two people were transported to local hospitals for serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police said.
Traffic was diverted to express lanes, according to ISP troopers.
As of 9 p.m., all lanes have reopened.
No other information about the shooting is known at this time.
2 shot on I-94 in Englewood, Illinois State Police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News