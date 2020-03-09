4 injured in Bishop Ford Freeway shooting in South Holland, ISP says

By
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Four men were injured in a shooting Sunday night on the Bishop Ford Freeway in suburban South Holland, Illinois State Police said.

According to police, around 11:02 p.m. the men were in a vehicle going northbound on I-94 near 159th Street when shots were fired from another vehicle.

All four men were transported to Roseland Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said.

All lanes on I-94 are open.

No one is in custody.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south hollandexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago violenceillinois state police
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News