Community & Events

Chicago nonprofit welcomes 40 teens into mentorship program: 'We want to be ahead of the game'

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

I Am A Gentleman welcomes new members into mentorship program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Forty teens are set to being their journey with I Am A Gentleman.

The nonprofit to help empower Black men has a 12-week mentoring academy program. In the program, the 40 teens will learn basic skills, financial management, law enforcement interaction and more.

Sports Anchor Jim Rose was the keynote speaker for Saturday's event.

Corey Carr with I Am A Gentleman said the program is a process.

"Most of the kids, when they come in today, they do not want to be here," Carr said.

Carr said participants are brought to the Chicago police station so they can interact with officers.

"We want to be ahead of the game," Carr said. "All police officers are not bad police officers, just like all youth are not bad youth."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobronzevillesafetychicago crimegun violencecommunitychicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother McAuley teacher fired after using racial slur repeatedly
Man used N-word before stabbing Black man near Elgin bar: prosecutors
9 cars stolen from downtown Chicago condo parking garage: CPD
Video shows police shooting Black man during no-knock warrant entry
Judge's ruling against mask mandate could shut schools down, IEA says
Wrong-way multi-vehicle crash on I-80 kills 1, injures 1, ISP says
Fake NFL merchandise circulates ahead of Super Bowl
Show More
FBI finds Top 10 Most Wanted alleged mass shooter who ran for 16 years
UChicago students rally to defund campus police after shooting
Chicago couple charged in $2.1M retail theft from warehouse
School bus driver gets kids to safety minutes before train crash
Security guard fired 'indiscriminately' down street, killing grandma
More TOP STORIES News