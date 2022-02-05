Chicago nonprofit welcomes 40 teens into mentorship program: 'We want to be ahead of the game'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Forty teens are set to being their journey with I Am A Gentleman.The nonprofit to help empower Black men has a 12-week mentoring academy program. In the program, the 40 teens will learn basic skills, financial management, law enforcement interaction and more.Sports Anchor Jim Rose was the keynote speaker for Saturday's event.Corey Carr with I Am A Gentleman said the program is a process."Most of the kids, when they come in today, they do not want to be here," Carr said.Carr said participants are brought to the Chicago police station so they can interact with officers."We want to be ahead of the game," Carr said. "All police officers are not bad police officers, just like all youth are not bad youth."