Chicago shooting: Suspect arrested in weekend shooting deaths of 2 teens in South Shore, victims ID'd

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a person is in custody for the fatal shooting of two teenagers in South Shore Saturday evening.

Jasean Francis, 17, and his friend Charles Riley, 16, were in an alley in the 7900-block of South Luella Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, when a man approached them, pulled out a gun and fired, police said.

Francis was shot in the back, chest and left hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. Riley was shot in the back and left leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he also died.

Police said the two boys had asked their mother for the OK to go down the block and buy candy.

"He was a kid," said his aunt Latonya Pettit. "Liked video games, snacks. That was his thing. He would walk into this hospital gift shop daily and purchase snacks."

"He was nice to seniors on the block," said his aunt Keena Hoyle. "The nurses looked forward to him coming over there daily. They brought over to the family roses. They watched him grow up as a child."

Francis and Riley had just purchased snacks at a South Shore gas station when they were shot.

"The guy followed them from the store and executed them. For no reason," Pettit said. "No reason at all. There was no altercation. There was nothing."

Surveillance cameras outside the gas station captured the alleged gunman walking with a heavy limp.

Police seeking to identify suspect wanted for a double homicide.


Police seeking to identify suspect wanted for a double homicide.


Police seeking to identify suspect wanted for a double homicide.



Police confirmed Wednesday they had a suspect in custody, though charges had not yet been filed.

"We want to know why did you do that? Why?" said Alona Matthews, victim's aunt.

"I just believe in karma. You get back what you put out. And Jasean was just a great kid. He didn't deserve it. So he should have gotten swift justice," Hoyle said.

Investigators said they're still working with the State's Attorney's Office to file formal charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorearrestchicago shootingteenagersperson killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old DePaul student among victims of Chicago weekend violence
$13K reward offered after boy, 3, fatally shot in Austin
Safety experts warn of dangers of keeping Chicago beaches closed
Chicago State cuts baseball program, stunning players
Artists create Black Lives Matter street mural in Oak Park
Board votes to keep police in Chicago Public Schools
Plainfield teen who drowned at Indiana Dunes State Park ID'd
Show More
CTA supervisor returns home after more than 3 months battling COVID-19
Lombard School District 44 creates 'action team' to reopen schools
Chicago Pride to be marked with Sunday protests for Black trans lives
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 715
Chicago complaints about fireworks increase by over 700% from last year
More TOP STORIES News