'I feel so selfish': Jussie Smollett's creative director speaks about attack

CHICAGO (WLS) --The man who called 911 the night "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett said he was attacked in Streeterville spoke out nine days after the actor said two men yelled slurs, beat him and put a rope around his neck.
Frank Gatson, a well-known choreographer who has worked with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, is also Smollett's creative director. When asked about the night of the attack he said, "I feel so selfish I didn't walk with him that night."
"I'm the one that called 911," Gatson said. "I'm the one who took him to the hospital. And it was so scary, man."
RELATED: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says
Gatson spoke to the TV show EXTRA at a New York gala this week.
"And I was responsible. I said, let's call the cops. Let's go to the hospital," Gatson said.
Gatson was at a condo in a building in Streeterville when, according to Chicago police, Smollett came home with a rope around his neck and a cut on his face. Smollet told investigators he was beaten by two masked men who yelled homophobic and racial slurs as they attacked him.
ABC News has also confirmed Gatson said, "I'm just glad I was the old man at his apartment when he got there... That was a scary night, my stomach was numb."
RELATED: Surveillance video shows potential persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack, police say
Investigators continue to look for video from surveillance cameras, telling ABC7 that includes red light cameras, pod cameras, and hotel cameras - any cameras in the area. But after nine days they have no confirmation that the alleged attackers or the actual attack were captured on surveillance video.
RELATED: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago in possible hate crime, police say
Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central at 312-747-8382. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.