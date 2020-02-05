Man wearing 'I have the Coronavirus' sign sprays Lysol on merchandise at Joliet Walmart, causing $10K of damage: police

"He was telling everyone the same thing, that he was protecting them from the virus," said Tony Prokes, customer.
Two suspects entered the store about 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Route 59 and one of them put on a yellow surgical mask, according to a statement from Joliet police.
The masked suspect, wearing a handmade sign reading "Caution I have the Coronavirus," then sprayed Lysol on produce, clothing, and health and beauty items, police said.
The prank was meant to scare people about the novel coronavirus that has killed hundreds in China and infected thousands before spreading to other countries, including the U.S.
Prokes was shopping at the Walmart Sunday when he saw the suspect walking around the store spraying Lysol. He kept telling people he was trying to disinfect the area.
"He was spraying all the produce with Lysol," Prokes said.
“CAUTION: I HAVE THE CARONAVIRUS” - 2 young men now facing felony charges after they pulled a Coronavirus “prank” inside of a Joliet Walmart. pic.twitter.com/p4Ph8CCA2F— Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) February 4, 2020
The young man is now facing felony charges. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white 2003 GMC Yukon that registered to Oswego, police said.
The store had to be professionally cleaned and dozens of items were thrown out. Walmart estimated the loss of produce to be over $7,300, and the cleanup costs totaled over $2,400, police said.
"When you are looking at the damage to property, you are looking at more than $7,000 in damage," said Sgt. Chris Botzum, Joliet Police Department. "It's a lot of money."
Anyone with information is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020.
