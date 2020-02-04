Man wearing 'I have the Coronavirus' sign sprays Lysol on produce at Joliet Walmart, causing $10K of damage: police

JOLIET, Ill. -- Police are seeking to identify a man who allegedly sprayed disinfectant on items at a Walmart in Joliet Sunday, causing nearly $10,000 in damage, while wearing a sign that claimed he was infected with coronavirus.

Health officials all over the world are warning about the spread of a deadly strain of coronavirus. But what exactly is it?



Two suspects entered the store about 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Route 59 and one of them put on a yellow surgical mask, according to a statement from Joliet police.

Coronavirus: How it spreads
A virus is an organism that carries genetic information, causing infection and sometimes disease.


The masked suspect wearing a handmade sign reading "Caution I have the Coronavirus" then sprayed Lysol on produce, clothing and health and beauty items, police said.

The suspects were described as men in their 20s, and were last seen leaving the area in a white 2003 GMC Yukon that registered to Oswego, police said.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

Walmart estimated the loss of produce to be over $7,300, and the cleanup costs totaled over $2,400, police said.


Anyone with information is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020.

